Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics is back inside legendary Barnhill Arena on Friday, February 21 to face the Auburn Tigers.

Watch as Head Coach and U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Jordyn Wieber stops by Good Day NWA to tell Jason & Jaclyn about the upcoming Women’s Empowerment Meet.

Razorback Gymnastics vs. Auburn – Women’s Empowerment Meet

Friday, February 21

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Barnhill Arena

General Admission is $5

For information about the meet and to purchase tickets, click here.