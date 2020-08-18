Good Day NWA: Rebounding Financially After COVID-19 Quarantine

It is no surprise that the COVID 19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economy. People

are out of work, struggling to pay bills and uncertain of what the future will bring.

For people unable to work remotely, the mass closures of business and the addition of stay at

home orders have been devastating. Millions of people are temporarily or permanently out of

work as businesses have been forced to close or severely cut their hours.

Stats on how the pandemic has affected people financially?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment reached historic heights with more than 40 million unemployment benefit claims filed—even exceeding the unemployment levels during the Great Depression.

Back to School, how is this affecting students and their families?

Financially vulnerable students may not have internet access—or at least not to reliable internet—while at home, and so may not be able to attend classes as they move online. Even for students with reliable access to the internet, they may only have one computer at home and have to share this computer among several other siblings, with the result that they cannot all attend classes at the same time.

What are some financial resources?

Unemployment benefits are still available although the stimulus money has reached it’s end date

Small Business loans for businesses who are still struggling to keep up after the pandemic

There are also other resources like SNAP, that can help during this time.

What are some tips on how to get back on your feet after COVID?

Prioritize paying off debts

Make an updated monthly budget

Look for bargains

Building emergency fund back up, if needed

Bankruptcy?



As we have seen, some national brands have filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic because of the financial burden COVID 19 has had on our economy. A lot of these businesses however are not just shutting their doors. They are using their bankruptcy filing as a way to restructure their debt so they can bounce back stronger than before. Bankruptcy does not always mean you have to lose everything, it could be the first step to a fresh start and a beginning to a more financially organized future.

