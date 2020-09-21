Good Day NWA: Recapping the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Watch as Good Day NWA catches up on a few Hot Topics.

What the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards lacked in normalcy, it made up for with history. The coronavirus pandemic forced ‘adjustments’ including winners accepting their awards remotely. And, in the case of one show, accepting a lot. It was a record setting night for “Schitt’s Creek” which took home Best Actress and Actor, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress. As well as, Best Comedy Series. In fact, the show swept all 7 Comedy categories. Other awards of the night included “Succession” winning best drama with Jeremy Strong winning Best Actor. Zendaya became the youngest ever Best Actress winner for her performance in “Euphoria.” “Watchmen” was awarded Best Limited Series with Regina King and Yahya Adbul-Mateen the second winning in their categories. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards in a mostly vacant Staples Center.

Breaking over the weekend, Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Justice Ginsburg died from complications due to metastatic pancreas cancer. In her last moments, she was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington DC. Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the 2nd woman appointed to the court and served more than 27 years. She was instrumental in launching the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, a private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Justice Ginsburg was 87 years old.