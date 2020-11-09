Good Day NWA: Remembering Alex Trebek

Good Day NWA remembers Alex Trebek in Hot Topics.
Alex Trebek, host of the iconic quiz show “Jeopardy!” has died at the age of 80. It’s been 20 months since he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The game show tweeted the host passed away peacefully at his home over the weekend, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Canada, Trebek become a U.S. Citizen in 1998. He served as host of “Jeopardy!” for 37 years, setting the Guinness record for “The Most Game Show Episodes by the Same Host.” “Jeopardy” announced that episodes Trebek taped will continue to air through Christmas Day, saying his last day in the studio was October 29. The show has not named a replacement.