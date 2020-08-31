Good Day NWA: Remembering Chadwick Boseman

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stories in Hot Topics.

The entertainment world is stunned by death of actor Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43. Boseman died Friday, August 28 following a 4 year bout with colon cancer that had never been disclosed publicly. According to his publicist, Boseman died with his wife and family by his side. Boseman initially garnered attention in 2013 for his portrayal in the film “42: The Jackie Robinson Story.” Later, Boseman also played another historical figure, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. He exploded to world wide fame for his role as the T’Challa character, first in Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” and in 2018 with “Black Panther”.

The VMA Awards Ceremony took place on Sunday, August 30. Show host Keke Palmer opened the show with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, The Weekend opened the show with a rooftop performance of his hit, “Blinding Lights” from New York City’s Hudson Yards with a backdrop of fireworks.He also took home an award for Best R & B Video of the Year. BTS made their VMA performance debut, with a pre-taped rendition of their hit “Dynamite”. They won 4 awards on the night. Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga teamed up for their first live performance of their hit “Rain On Me”, which counted “Song of the Year” and “Best Collaboration” among its wins. The show also saluted musical performances by “Everyday Heroes”… frontline medical workers.

Production on many of your favorite tv shows has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC’s announced return dates for 2 popular shows. First up, there’s “This Is Us”. The family drama is set to return on Tuesday, November 10, and that will be with a special 2 hour season premiere. That return date’s contingent on production being able to get back underway safely in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, NBC’s “The Voice” is set to return on Monday, October 19 with Gwen Stefani returning to the big red chairs, along with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend & Bake Shelton. Other programs expected in late fall include “The Blacklist”, “Superstore”, “Law & Order: SVU,” and all 3 “Chicago” dramas. A few shows originally slated for fall, including seasons 3 of “New Amsterdam” and “Manifest,” and the debut of the SVU spinoff featuring Christopher Meloni won’t appear until early in 2021.