Good Day NWA: Remembering Helen Reddy

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some of today’s Hot Topics!

Helen Reddy, who shot to stardom in the 1970s with her feminist anthem “I Am Woman” has died. Reddy’s 1971 version of “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” launched a decade-long string of top 40 hits, three of which reached no. 1. In 1973 she won the Best Female Vocal Pop Performance Grammy Award for “I Am Woman.” It would become her biggest hit, used in films and television series. Reddy’s death comes less than three weeks after the release of a biopic about her life called “I Am Woman.” She was 78 years old.

There’s a new push to shop safe, and early, for the holidays. The folks at the National Retail Federation want to help you shop safely during the coronavirus pandemic. So they’re asking you to shop early, and avoid last-minute crowds. Launching an ad campaign on social media, TV, and radio. Online shoppers are also asked to buy early this year to avoid a last-minute shopping surge and shipping chaos.

Beer, chocolate and beer lovers rejoice! A sweet treat is returning. Yuengling & Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is back for a limited time, after debuting last year. This year’s beer comes in draft and bottles, and is sold in 22 states. That’s up from 14 in 2019. The chocolate porter will be available through Valentine’s Day.

Let’s switch over to some movie news. Blumhouse is putting a spell on you this Halloween. Here’s a look at the official trailer of “The Craft: Legacy.” It’s a continuation of the 1996 film “The Craft: Legacy” welcomes a new coven forming and losing control with their newfound power. The new little witches include Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone & Zoey Luna. It also stars Michelle Monaghan & David Duchovny. See if you can be light as a feather, stiff as a board on October 28. That’s when the film hits on-demand.