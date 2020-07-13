Good Day NWA: Remembering Kelly Preston

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories in our Hot Topics segment.

Actress Kelly Preston is being remembered fondly by family and friends. A family representative tells People magazine the actress died Sunday, July 12 “following a two-year battle with breast cancer.” Preston is survived by her husband, actor John Travolta and their two children. A third child, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16. Travolta posted a statement saying he will be “taking some time to be there for my children, who lost their mother.” Preston appeared in numerous films over the decades including “Spacecamp,” “Twins” & “Jerry Maguire.” Preston was 57 years old.

On Friday, July 10 we had a special guest – local entertainment blogger April Muldrew joined us & teased to the highly anticipated Red Table Talk where Jada Pinkett Smith was going to address an alleged relationship with R & B singer August Alsina. Friday afternoon, Smith shut down the internet in an intimate conversation with her husband Will where she does admit to having what she calls an entanglement with Alsina. And, that at the time, she and Will were separated. It’s being reported the video broke a viewing record for Facebook Watch with more than 12 million views in less than 24 hrs.

Also trending, a new tune from a country star, a massive piano recital, and a coloring book!?! David Daniel explains in our Hollywood Minute.