Good Day NWA: Remembering Regis Philbin

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories.

Iconic television host…Regis Philbin has died. He was known best for co-hosting TV’s long-running “Live with Regis & Kathie Lee” and later : “Live with Regis & Kelly.” He also hosted “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” He was nominated for 37 daytime Emmy awards throughout his career and won 6. In 2011, he broke his own Guinness World Record for the most on-camera hours on United States TV. Tributes to the beloved star have been pouring in online. Regis Philbin was 88 years old.

All right stop, collaborate and listen. Dave Franco says he’s preparing to play Vanilla Ice in a movie about the artist. It’s called “To the Extreme” after the rapper’s 1990 album by that name. Franco says he’s been getting information for the role by talking with Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle. The actor says he plans to approach the project like he did “The Disaster Artist” in 2017. And says he wants to make the film funny and heartfelt with a character who seem “real.” Yo VIP, let’s kick it!

In more movie news, get ready to party on with a new trailer for “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for the 3rd film. The dudes are now dads and their daughters played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine are lending a hand to save the day. The film is now scheduled to hit theaters and video-on-demand September 1. Until then, don’t forget to “be excellent to each other.”

Celebrity couple Ciara & Russell Wilson bringing home some “goodies.” NFL star Wilson tweets the couple’s son Win Harrison Wilson was born Friday, July 24. Ciara posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of the whole family together, saying “welcome home win.”

Even during the Coronavirus, the show must go on. The Emmy nominations are being announced Tuesday, July 28. The Television Academy is planning a virtual awards show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, for the first time. There’ll be 8 nominees each in the best comedy and best drama categories. Last year’s winner for Best Comedy, “Fleabag”, has completed its run, clearing the way for a new winner this year. The same for Best Drama, with last year’s victor, “Game of Thrones” having also finished its reign. The Emmy Award Show broadcast is set to air September 20.