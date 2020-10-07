Good Day NWA: Remembering Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories in Hot Topics!

Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer. The legendary guitarist had been battling throat cancer for several years. The band he helped create, Van Halen, ruled the rock charts throughout much of the 1970s and 80s. During their chart topping success, Rolling Stone Magazine named Eddie one of the 8 Greatest Guitarist in Modern Music History. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, joined his father on stage during the latest stages of his career. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

The release of the newest installment of the iconic James Bond film franchise has been delayed once again due to the pandemic. “No Time to Die” which is the 25th edition in the exploits of Agent 007, won’t hit theaters now until April 2, 2021. It was originally supposed to open this past spring, then slated to open on November 20 in the U.S. But its studio, MGM, decided to delay, in light of continued closures and re-closures of theaters in many markets around the world.

They’re not the only film experiencing delays. The highly anticipated film “Dune” has been pushed back to October 1, 2021. The film starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac & Jason Momoa to name a few was originally set to release on December 18 of this year. The newest Batman movie has been pushed way back to March of 2022.