Good Day NWA: Restoration Village Barn Bash

Breaking the cycle of child abuse is just one of the goals Restoration Village fights for in Northwest Arkansas.
Watch as Maddie Mizelle joins Good Day NWA with details on upcoming events where you can help support kids.
Restoration Village Barn Bash
- Friday, August 9
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- The Coughlin Ranch
- Bentonville
- Tickets: $125
- Food, Music, Silent Auction
Sporting Clays Fundraiser
- Saturday, August 10
- 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Spring Valley Anglers
- Rod & Gun Club
- Gravette
