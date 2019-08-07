Good Day NWA: Restoration Village Barn Bash

Breaking the cycle of child abuse is just one of the goals Restoration Village fights for in Northwest Arkansas.

Restoration Village Barn Bash

  • Friday, August 9
  • 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • The Coughlin Ranch
  • Bentonville
  • Tickets: $125
  • Food, Music, Silent Auction

Sporting Clays Fundraiser

  • Saturday, August 10
  • 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Spring Valley Anglers
  • Rod & Gun Club
  • Gravette

For more information about Restoration Village, click here.

