Good Day NWA: Restore Humanity Presents “Winetopia”

A local organization is making a global impact and you can help the team working together to realize a shared vision.
Herbert Lee Buchanan fills Jason & Jaclyn in on how you can get involved with Restore Humanity, including the details and ticket information for Winetopia!
Winetopia
- Friday, October 4
- 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Pratt Place Inn & Barn – Fayetteville
- Tickets: $75
For more information about *Winetopia, click here. For details of the work that Restore Humanity does in the community, click here.
*The proceeds from Winetopia will go to support the kids in the Restore Humaniy Children’s Home & the Restore Humanity Scholars.