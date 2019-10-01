Good Day NWA: Restore Humanity Presents “Winetopia”

A local organization is making a global impact and you can help the team working together to realize a shared vision.

Herbert Lee Buchanan fills Jason & Jaclyn in on how you can get involved with Restore Humanity, including the details and ticket information for Winetopia!

Winetopia

  • Friday, October 4
  • 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Pratt Place Inn & Barn – Fayetteville
  • Tickets: $75

For more information about *Winetopia, click here. For details of the work that Restore Humanity does in the community, click here.

*The proceeds from Winetopia will go to support the kids in the Restore Humaniy Children’s Home & the Restore Humanity Scholars.

