Good Day NWA: Ringo Starr Turns 80!

Happy birthday to Ringo Starr! The iconic Beatles’ drummer is turning 80 years young today. Starr was born Richard Starkey, Jr. on July 7, 1940 in Liverpool, England. The nickname “Ringo” came from his habit of wearing numerous rings. He started his annual “Peace & Love” birthday celebration in 2008 in honor of the day, he asked people around the world to take a moment at noon for peace & love. This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Starr posted on his official Instagram that he would be hosting Ringo’s Big Birthday Show. The special streams today on Starr’s YouTube channel.

