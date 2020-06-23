Good Day NWA: Road Safety with Caddell Reynolds

Despite the decrease in driving and miles driven for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, some states saw an increase in car wreck fatalities compared to previous years, and Arkansas was one of them.

How have traffic numbers been affected during the lock-downs and after states have reopened?

Arkansas saw a 16% increase in traffic fatalities in the first quarter of 2020 compared to previous years.

This comes as a surprise because during this time, Americans were driving less and the number of miles driven was also less than previous years.

All across America, we are seeing a pattern of speed increases and officials are say that this is a major culprit in the increase of accidents and fatalities during this time.

In Los Angeles, the average 5PM speed jumped from 39 mph to 61 mph during the first two weeks in April.

Especially when we are transitioning into a time of the year where driving is more dangerous, we must keep safety precautions in mind.

Is Driving During the Summer more dangerous than the rest of the year?

According to AAA, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the 100 deadliest days for young drivers. Crashes that involve teen drivers kill 10 people a day during the summer months – a 14 percent increase compared to the rest of the year

What are measures that we can take to ensure safety?

Now that states are returning to normal and there are more people on the roads, it is important to keep safety precautions in mind as we are driving. Here are some tips to help ensure safety while on the road:

Don’t speed Don’t drive distracted – Avoid using your phone, putting directions in your GPS while operating your vehicle or checking social media Always wear a seat belt Take breaks – Make sure to stop for food and switch drivers if possible. If you need to, stay at a hotel Watch out for motorcyclists and bicyclists

For more information, click here.