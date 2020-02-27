Good Day NWA: Road Safety with Caddell Reynolds

While cars bring an inherent risk due to their size and weight, trucks and tractor-trailers carry an even greater risk. In 2017, 72 percent of people killed in large-truck crashes were occupants of other vehicles. This was up 9 percent from 2016.

Watch as John Gore stops by Good Day NWA with some sobering statistics on this subject.

How Many People Die from Tractor Trailer Accidents Each Year?

Why Are Tractor Trailers More Prone to Accidents?

Size – Tractor trailers weigh up to 30x more than cars. Therefore, a crash with a tractor trailer will cause significant damage to a car and its occupants.

Breaking Distance – Tractor trailers that are full of cargo need 20-40X more of a breaking distance to stop than cars.

Blind Spots – Tractor trailers have large blind spots where they cannot see other vehicles.

Driver Fatigue – Driver fatigue is a major issue as tractor trailer drivers can drive for up to 11 hours straight.

What Can Passenger Vehicle Drivers do to Avoid Accidents?

Do Not Follow Closely- Trucks need more time and distance to stop. Do not follow a tractor trailer too closely.

Give Enough Space When Passing – If you want to pass a tractor trailer, make sure that you can fully see the tractor trailer far enough away in your rear-view mirror before making a lane change.

Be Aware of Blind Spots – Know that tractor trailers have large blind spots around their vehicles where they cannot see you. Remember if you can’t see a driver in their mirrors, they likely can’t see you. You should stay away from these areas.

Practice Proper Passing- Do not try and speed up if a truck is about to come into your lane and then slow down. The truck may not see you and will not be able to slow down. Wait until you can safely pass it later.

Be Careful When Trucks Are Turning- Trucks will need to make very wide turns. If you are behind a truck that is signaling it will turn, pay attention and leave enough space.

What Can Tractor Trailer Drivers do to Avoid Accidents?

Avoid Lane Changes if Possible – Try to stay in your lane and avoid changing lanes, which significantly increases chances of being in an accident.

Drive Slowly and Maintain Control – Do not speed and be extra cautious with turns and ramps.

Do Not Follow Vehicles Closely- Always leave a sufficient amount of space in front of your truck.

Be Alert – Pay attention to the roads, and know who is in front of you, behind you and next to you.

