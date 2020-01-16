Good Day NWA: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Inductees

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

The “Baby Yoda” craze showing no signs of slowing down. From the hit Disney+ show “The Mandalorian,” the phenomena is coming to Build-a-Bear Workshop near you. The plush is expected to be available in the coming months. There is a Build-a-Bear Workshop in Northwest Arkansas located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.

In film news, director Spike Lee has been named to head the 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury. In 2018 film, “Blackkklansman” won the festival’s second most prestigious prize, the Grand Prix. The announcement comes as the Oscars face criticism again for nominations that lack ethnic and gender diversity. This year’s Cannes Film Festival will run from May 12 – 23. It is the biggest gathering of the global movie industry.

A popular young adult book is getting a live adaptation. Disney has released the first trailer for “Stargirl.” The film is about a free-spirited new girl who catches the eye of boy name Leo. It’s based on the Jerry Spinelli’s 2000 novel by the same name. Graham Verchere plays Leo and Grace Vanderwaal makes her acting debut as the title character. Vanderwaal won the 11th Season of America’s Got Talent. The movie is slated to go straight to the streaming platform Disney+. “Stargirl” should be available to stream on March 13.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2020 inductees Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. & T-Rex will be joining Rock ‘n’ Roll’s exclusive club. A band or performer can’t be nominated until 25 years after their first album is released. The 35th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place May 2 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The father of wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died. Rocky Johnson was a legendary wrestler in his own right and a WWE hall of famer. He broke down barriers in the industry after joining WWE in 1983. He became one of the first black tag team champions in its history. After retiring, Johnson worked as a trainer for most notably his son. Rocky Johnson was 75 years old.