Good Day NWA: Rose Infused Cocktails for Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day and it’s a great time to celebrate with friends and loved ones. We’re doing that today by showing you some drinks that can elevate any Valentine’s Day party.

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn craft 2 rose infused cocktails with Ketel One Vodka.

Grapefruit & Rose Ginger Spritz

  • 1 1/2 Oz. Grapefruit + Rose Vodka
  • 3 Oz. Ginger Kombucha
  • 1 Dash Cardamom Biters
  • Grapefruit Garnish

Method:
Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the Ketel One and 1 dash of Cardamom bitters. Top with the Ginger Kombucha. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and enjoy.

Grapefruit & Rose Spritz

  • 1 1/2 Oz. Grapefruit & Rose Spritz
  • 3 Oz. Soda Water

Method:
Serve in a wine glass with ice and your choice of fragrant herbs, crisp citrus or other fresh fruit.

  • Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit and Rose Ginger Spritz
  • Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit + Rose Sprtiz

