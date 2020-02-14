Good Day NWA: Rose Infused Cocktails for Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day and it’s a great time to celebrate with friends and loved ones. We’re doing that today by showing you some drinks that can elevate any Valentine’s Day party.

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn craft 2 rose infused cocktails with Ketel One Vodka.

Grapefruit & Rose Ginger Spritz

1 1/2 Oz. Grapefruit + Rose Vodka

3 Oz. Ginger Kombucha

1 Dash Cardamom Biters

Grapefruit Garnish

Method:

Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the Ketel One and 1 dash of Cardamom bitters. Top with the Ginger Kombucha. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and enjoy.

Grapefruit & Rose Spritz



1 1/2 Oz. Grapefruit & Rose Spritz

3 Oz. Soda Water

Method:

Serve in a wine glass with ice and your choice of fragrant herbs, crisp citrus or other fresh fruit.