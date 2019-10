Route 358 performs their song “Accidents” on Good Day NWA. The song is from their new album, “Fragile Hearts.”

The band has many upcoming gigs in Northwest Arkansas including Saturday, October 12 at Vintage Market Days in Rogers, Thursday, October 17 at Ramo d’Olivo in Bentonville and Friday, October 18 at Hapa’s in Rogers.

