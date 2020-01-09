Good Day NWA: Royal Bombshell

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

2020 is bringing big changes for the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle released a message about their future. The couple says they are working to become financially independent and will step back as “Senior” members of the royal family. They also announced plans to split their time between the UK and North America. Giving 8 month old son Archie an upbringing mixed with royal tradition and space away from the spotlight is also noted as a reason for the change. Harry & Meghan also say they are planning to launch a new charity, although details haven’t been announced. Buckingham Palace says discussions with the Duke & Duchess about their future plans are in early stages.

Oscar nomination are expected to be announced soon. The big question is, “who will host?” The answer: no one. The 92nd Academy Awards will be without a host for the 2nd year in a row, a spokesperson for the show says. Last year’s host-less show worked out fine. So, the network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences decided to keep the status quo. The 2019 Oscars were the first to be host-free since 1989. The Academy Awards will air on February 9, 2020.