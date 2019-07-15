Good Day NWA: Royal Red Carpet

Parts of Manhattan were dark Saturday night because of widespread power outages. At its peak, more than 73,000 Con-Edison customers lost power. The utility’s CEO announced all power was restored shortly before midnight (Eastern Time). The outage had a widespread impact on the subway system. The city’s fire department responded to numerous transformer fires and responded to people trapped in subway cars and elevators. Several Broadway and off-Broadway shows canceled performances. Mayor Bill de Blasio said it appears the outage was the result of a mechanical problem in the power grid. The outages come 42 years to the day of an massive blackout that impacted much of New York City.

British royals Harry & Meghan met American entertainment royalty Beyonce & Jay-Z at “The Lion King” premiere in London Sunday. Prince Harry chatted with Disney Chairman & CEO Robert Iger while Beyoncé talked with Meghan. Before she married Harry, Meghan Markle was, of course, an American actress. This was her first movie premiere as a royal. Singing star Beyonce voices the lion Nala & sings in the new version of the film. “The Lion King” opens in the US on Thursday.

Beatles fans have been waiting for this for a long time. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr reunited on stage Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. The big surprise happened near the end of McCartney’s concert when he announced he had a special guest. Then, Ringo Starr joined him on stage. Ringo played the drums for two songs, “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” & “Helter Skelter.” He then threw his sticks into the audience. As Starr left the stage, McCartney reportedly chanted Starr’s signature catch phrase, “peace and love.”