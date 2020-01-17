Good Day NWA: San Francisco Giants Hire MLB’s 1st Full-Time Female Coach

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

We’re a few weeks away from Super Bowl 54. Its been announced that Demi Lovato will help kick off the big game by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Lovato hasn’t performed live since 2018. She has opened up about her sobriety since then. Lovato will also perform at the Grammy awards later this month. Super Bowl 54 will be a star studded event with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the halftime show. The game will take place in Miami and you can watch it on our sister station Fox24 on Sunday, February 2.

Ice cream makers Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up with Netflix to create a new flavor called “Netflix & Chilll’d.” It has a peanut butter ice cream base and includes pretzels and fudge brownie pieces. There’s a non-dairy option too. You can go to the Ben & Jerry’s website to learn about participating stores and when you can try the new flavor for yourself.

Here’s a great story, history is made in Major League Baseball with the announcement of the first full-time female coach. Alyssa Nakken was named the Assistant Coach for the San Francisco Giants. Not only is this the first full-time female coach for MLB but the Giants as well. Nakken is a former softball player for the Hornets at Sacramento State from 2009 to 2012. Her coach at Sacramento State was quoted as saying, “I knew early that she [Nakken] would blaze new trails and do something ground breaking.”