Good Day NWA: Santa Claws is Coming to Town

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is a nonprofit organization that provides lifetime homes for abandoned, abused, and neglected “big cats.”

Watch as Tanya Smith joins Good Day NWA to give us the scoop on their upcoming online auction where you can get some unique gifts and potentially even do some early holiday shopping.

Santa Claws is Coming to Town

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Online Auction

November 6 – 8

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Proceeds support animal residents

Event information can be found HERE and you can see all the auction items by clicking HERE.