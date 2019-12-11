Good Day NWA: Sarah Loethen at Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series

A concert series has been putting women at the forefront, and this weekend marks the final installment of the 2019 edition of the Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series.

Watch as Wendy Edge joins Good Day NWA with more information on the Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series. Sarah Loethen is the featured artist for the upcoming concert and she performs an original song entitled “Just for a Moment.”

Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series

Friday, December 13

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar

Fayetteville

Tickets: $12 Online or $15 at the Door

For additional information on this event, click here.