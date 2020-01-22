Good Day NWA: Saving Grace to Host “Thank-You-Ary” Open House

Next weekend is Super Bowl weekend and for sports fans, one of the most anticipated days of the year is Super Bowl Sunday. It’s a great time to come together at a friend or family member’s home and cheer on your preferred team, while eating wings and drinking beer. But while the day can be a lot of fun, it can also prove extremely dangerous for motorists on the road who are often surrounded by others driving under the influence.

Watch as Ray Schlegel joins Good Day NWA to give tips that you need to be aware of in order to stay safe on Super Bowl weekend.