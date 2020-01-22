Closings
Good Day NWA: Saving Grace to Host “Thank-You-Ary” Open House

Providing hope and transforming the lives of young women in our area is the mission of Saving Grace NWA.

Watch as Becky Shaffer joins Jaclyn & Jason with information on the organization and their upcoming open house event.

Thank-You-Ary Open House

  • Thursday, January 23
  • 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 Pp.m.
  • Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s
  • McAuley Hall
  • Rogers
  • Refreshments Will Be Served
  • Tour Of Saving Grace House

Click here to find out more about the event and here to learn more about Saving Grace NWA.

