Good Day NWA: Saving Grace to Host “Thank-You-Ary” Open House

Providing hope and transforming the lives of young women in our area is the mission of Saving Grace NWA.
Watch as Becky Shaffer joins Jaclyn & Jason with information on the organization and their upcoming open house event.
Thank-You-Ary Open House
- Thursday, January 23
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 Pp.m.
- Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s
- McAuley Hall
- Rogers
- Refreshments Will Be Served
- Tour Of Saving Grace House
Click here to find out more about the event and here to learn more about Saving Grace NWA.