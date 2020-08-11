Good Day NWA: School is Back at Bayside High

Watch as Good Day NWA talks about some Hot Topics!

First comes love…then comes marriage.. and well you know the rest! Actor Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed a baby girl. Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt is their first child together. Pratt shared a picture of the newborn’s hand on Instagram. The couple got married in June of last year. Pratt also shares a son with actress Anna Faris.

Speaking of baby news Zac Efron is returning to Disney. The actor is set to star in Disney +’s remake of “3 Men and a Baby.” The 1987 movie starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, & Ted Danson. Living a bachelor lifestyle in New York until an infant girl arrives at their doorstep. No director has been named yet. Efron became a breakout star playing Troy Bolton in Disney’s High School Musical series.

It’s time to head back to Bayside High. Peacock has released the new trailer for its reboot of “Saved by the Bell.” There’s some familiar faces, like Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley, who played AC Slater & Jessie Spano in the original 90’s series. There also a reference to Berkley’s memorable story line about taking caffeine pills. This “Saved by the Bell “reboot is about a clash of cultures when students displaced by low-income school closures are sent to privileged schools… like Bayside. The new show is set to premiere later this year.

Mike Tyson is no stranger to the ring, but he may be up against his toughest opponent yet. The boxing heavyweight faced off against sharks during shark week. In round 3, he immobilizes a shark by grabbing its nose. Discovery is airing more than 20 hours of shark programming this week. As for Tyson, he has a human opponent coming up. He’s set to square off against Roy Jones Jr. in an 8-round exhibition bout later this year.