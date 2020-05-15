Good Day NWA: “Scoob!” Set to Premiere Digitally

It’s time to take a look at some trending stories. Watch as Good Day NWA gets into some “Hot Topics.”

Stay in with your family for movie night. It’s going to be a dog-gone good time. That’s because “Scoob!” premieres on Friday, May 15. It’s the first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure “Scoob!” reveals how best friends Shaggy and Scooby first met and how they joined the detective crew With Fred, Velma & Daphne. The movie is available for rent and for purchase on most digital platforms. “Scoob!” is rated PG. For a fun watch-at-home party pack, click here.

It’s been said love knows no bounds and this next video shows just how true that is. With a little bit of ingenuity, some PVC pipe and plastic, watch how this grandmother can now hug her great grandchildren. The plastic hug guard was built by the woman’s granddaughter who wanted her children to be able to wrap their arms around their great grandmother. The kids missed their daily hugs. Now, they can spread the love without spreading the germs.

Some people are turning to puzzles to pass the time during the Coronavirus era. And, if you’re looking for a bigger challenge than your standard puzzle. Check out this one from Heinz Ketchup. It’s 570 pieces, a nod to the brand’s 57 varieties, all in the exact same shade of red. Definitely a challenge for puzzle lovers.

The Oregon Humane Society is hosting Virtual Kitten Yoga. And what could be better to de-stress and find your zen? Participants are guided through a series of gentle movements by an experienced instructor, while surrounded by a crew of playful felines. The 45-minute class is open to all levels and is the purr-fect way to support shelter pets and treat yourself during these uncertain times.

For yoga session dates and times, click here.