Good Day NWA: Scream Out Your Pandemic Frustrations

Watch as Good Day NWA chats about some trending stories in Hot Topics.

We’ve all been through a lot this year and if you need a way to get your frustrations out, Iceland wants to help! The website LooksLikeYouNeedIceland.com wants you to record your screams on their site. The screams will then be released in Iceland’s beautiful wide open spaces. You can also listen to other people screams from around the world.

Viola Davis is on the cover of Vanity Fair for it’s July/August issue. The Oscar Winner is speaking truth and power on her career and her life. This cover also a historic one for Vanity Fair as photos of Davis were shot by Dario Studio, the first black photographer to shoot a Vanity Fair cover.

Forget drinking tea! Britain’s Buckingham Palace is launching its own brand of gin. Key ingredients for the London dry gin actually come from Queen Elizabeth’s very own backyard garden at the palace. This one is infused with citrus and herbal botanical. An elegant, floral-decorated bottle costs about $50. Details about the gin appeared in a release from the Royal Collection Trust. The trust is selling the gin to raise money for the conservation of the Royal Art Collection.

Hallmark looking to make your spirits bright. The channel is pre-selling 2 Christmas-themed wines. Jingle’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon offers “holiday spice.” And, Joy’s 2019 Sauvignon Blanc “has a “joyous finish.” The Hallmark Channel is know for its holiday movies. It’s in the middle of its Christmas in July event.

As movie theater owners wait to reopen, studios are making sure there’s still plenty of at-home content for film watchers. Here’s a movie you can checkout now. Justice may be blind, but Mary J. Blige is not in “Body Cam.” The Grammy-winning soul singer continues her career renaissance in acting. She plays a beat cop investigating the murder of a fellow officer. But the body camera footage will play only for her indicating the crime could have been committed by supernatural forces. “Body Cam” is available on digital & dvd.