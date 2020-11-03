Good Day NWA: Scrumptious Fall Treats

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, November 3 sponsored by Canada Dry.

If you haven't had a chance to cast your vote there are a few things you should know. Voters will be asked for photo identification at the polls. If you are unsure of your precinct, you can call your County Clerk’s Office. Something else to keep in mind is that election day voting locations may be different from early voting locations. Click here to see your polling locations for today. You can also find other information including a closer look at local and state races, how to handle election stress and more.