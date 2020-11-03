Good Day NWA: Scrumptious Fall Treats

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wet, bright leaves of maple lie on the grass.

Watch as Good Day NWA attempts to make Riff Raff Owner Kirsten Blowers’ infamous 3-ingredient cookies. Plus, these cookies pair well with a seasonal drink. We have the recipes below.

Three-Ingredient Cookies

Ingredients:

  • Spice Cake Mix
  • A Can of Pumpkin And
  • Chips of Our Choice

How To:

  • Whip all the ingredients in a mix together
  • Mix
  • Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes (maybe less depending on how you like the consistency of your cookie)

Sparkling Cranberry Apple Cider Punch

Ingredients:

  • Cranberries
  • Lemon Juice
  • Sugar
  • Apple Cider
  • Cranberry Juice
  • Ginger Ale
  • Ice
  • Water

How To:

  • Combine the cranberries and water and let those simmer
  • Add some sugar and let that chill
  • Pour cranberry mixture in the pitcher
  • Add apple cider, ginger ale, lemon juice and cranberry juice
  • Mix
  • Pour over ice

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play