Good Day NWA: Scrumptious Fall Treats

Watch as Good Day NWA attempts to make Riff Raff Owner Kirsten Blowers’ infamous 3-ingredient cookies. Plus, these cookies pair well with a seasonal drink. We have the recipes below.
Three-Ingredient Cookies
Ingredients:
- Spice Cake Mix
- A Can of Pumpkin And
- Chips of Our Choice
How To:
- Whip all the ingredients in a mix together
- Mix
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes (maybe less depending on how you like the consistency of your cookie)
Sparkling Cranberry Apple Cider Punch
Ingredients:
- Cranberries
- Lemon Juice
- Sugar
- Apple Cider
- Cranberry Juice
- Ginger Ale
- Ice
- Water
How To:
- Combine the cranberries and water and let those simmer
- Add some sugar and let that chill
- Pour cranberry mixture in the pitcher
- Add apple cider, ginger ale, lemon juice and cranberry juice
- Mix
- Pour over ice