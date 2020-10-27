Good Day NWA: “Selena” Series Set to Premiere on Netflix

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics!

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx sharing some personal news on social media. The actor posting the death of his sister Deondra Dixon, who he described as “a bright light.” Foxx recalled dancing with his sister at house parties, saying, “I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on.” Dixon was named ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. You may have even seen her dancing in Foxx’s video for his song “Blame It.” On his Instagram, Foxx said to keep his family in your prayers. Deondra was 36 years old.

The life of iconic Tejano singer Selena will be told in a 2-part series by Netflix. “Selena: The Series” is a “coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music,” according to a press release. Playing the role of Selena is Christian Serratos, from “The Walking Dead” and “Twilight.” Part 1 of “Selena” will premiere on Netflix on December 4.

Things that make you go hmmmm…. Burger King is set to test reusable packaging in some restaurants next year. Here’s how it will work… When ordering your Whopper Junior, customers will have the option for it to come in reusable sandwich containers & beverage cups. Now these are reusable packaging that will be returned and cleaned for the next customers. You will be charged a deposit at the time of purchase, then refunded once returned. The pilot program kicks off in New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Tokyo next year.

Imagine being curled up on the couch on a cold night with a warm beverage in your hand, and the smell of the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices. There are probably a few words that come to mind when you think of a crackling fireplace: warm, cozy, relaxing– delicious. Wait, what? Kentucky fried chicken is bringing back its popular firelog. Yes, it’s a real thing… a log that smells like chicken. Apparently it was a big hit because it’s sold out 2 years in a row! Ditch the chestnuts roasting over an open fire, and grab a savory-scented chicken leg log sold at select Walmart stores and on walmart.com.