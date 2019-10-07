1  of  2
Good Day NWA: She Conference 2019

“She” is a community of everyday women seeking opportunities for growth and Keypoint Church is is creating an opportunity for women to do just that.

Watch as Stacy Henagan and CT Erickson join Good Day NWA with details about the She Conference 2019.

She Conference 2019

  • Friday, October 18
    • 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Conference)
    • 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (After Party)
  • Saturday, October 19
    • 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Conference)
  • Keypoint Church, Bentonville

To find out more information and to register for the event, click here.

