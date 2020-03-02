Good Day NWA: Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Heroes Gala

For 10 years, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance has worked with and support those currently serving or who have served our country. They are celebrating their 10 year anniversary in a big way with an annual gala.
Watch as MJ Schutz and Jayme Lingo tell us all about the upcoming Heroes Gala.
8th Annual Heroes Gala
- Saturday, April 18
- 5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- John Q. Hammons Center
- Rogers
- Guest Speaker: Sgt Sergio Trejo, Usa (Ret.)
- Guest Of Honor: Sgt Noah Galloway, Usa (Ret.)
Tickets and information can be found by clicking HERE.