The NWA Food Bank hosted an inaugural Celebrity Bartending Tip-off event at Hunt Tower Terrace.

The event featured cocktails crafted by local celebrities and music from Blane Howard.

Over $30,000 was raised and Patrick Shanks was crowned the winner. Then to make the event extra special… The Alice L. Walton Foundation matched the $30,000 so the event raised over $60,000 to support families experiencing food insecurity.

