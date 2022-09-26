We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

Cyclists gathered this weekend at Eighth Street Market in Bentonville for the American Heart Association‘s Annual “CycleNation” event. The event raises money for research for stroke and heart disease. Participants climbed, pushed, and glided their way over several miles on stationary bikes in support of loved ones affected by heart disease… which is the number one killer in the US and worldwide. This year, organizers say they raised more than $165K in support of their cause.

