The NWA Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, The Tea Rose Foundation and The Phi Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. worked together to bring the Spelman College Glee Club from Atlanta to the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

Our next shoutout goes to the Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation. Over the weekend 3,200 rubber ducks were sold and released into Spring Creek at Turnbow Park. Each duck was labeled for specific Springdale schools or teachers. The top 10 teachers or schools each received a $1k grant to use during the school year for materials or projects of their choosing. The event raised more than $30k total.

We would love to give you a shoutout. You can send your photos or videos to pics@knwa.com. Be sure to put “Good Day Shoutouts” in the subject line so we don’t miss your message.