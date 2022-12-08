We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. These are today’s good day shoutouts.

Our first shoutout is going to a few local students who attend the Boys and Girls Club in Fayetteville. They are being recognized as fall semester students of the month. Each student received a certificate as well as a chicken strip meal from Feltner Brothers. Shoutout to the students and the Boys and Girls Club of Fayetteville, great futures start here.

As you’re watching NFL games this weekend. Keep an eye out for a Northwest Arkansas organization to be featured. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will debut his custom cleats with the logo of Bentonville-based non-profit Lifewater International. It’s part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. Players have the option to donate their cleats to an auction where proceeds go to their respective causes. This is the fourth year Tannehill has selected Lifewater International for the initiative. Lifewater International’s mission is to help children and families living in extreme poverty thrive.