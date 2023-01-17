We know you are doing amazing things in the community from winning awards. Creating programs to make our community better and more.

That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels (43) runs a play against LSU during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Our first shoutout is going to the Razorback Women’s Basketball team. In case you missed it… the team put on a show for fans Monday night. The Razorbacks took on the Commodores of Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks had a 9-point lead with 7 minutes to play but then the game was tied with 4 seconds left. No worries, it’s Makayla Daniels to the rescue. She hits a buzzer beater giving the Razorbacks an 84-81 win. Also of note, there were about 10,000 fans cheering on the Hogs last night. Congrats to the women’s team and Go Hogs.

Our next shoutout is going to students at Thaden School in Bentonville.

The country honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday and so did the students at Thaden. Several students and families spent the day volunteering in a day of service.

Projects included restoring, repairing, and building bikes with Pedal It Forward.

Volunteers also participated in a Habitat for Humanity project including, lot cleanup, fence staining, stocking shelves, and dusting at habitat’s re-store.

Courtesy: Thaden School

Courtesy: Thaden School