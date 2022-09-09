We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

The city of Fayetteville held a celebration announcing that work on the Lower Ramble is near completion. Special guests included Mayor Lioneld Jordan, Marty Maxwell Lane, Director of the School of Art at the University of Arkansas, Robert Burns with the Walton Family Foundation, and several community members. After a few remarks, there was a self-guided walk through the Lower Ramble project highlighting features and improvements achieved through the project. There was also entertainment from the University of Arkansas Music Department. The Lower Ramble project is the first phase of the initiative.

The project is set to be completed in 2024.

Shout out to Unilever for donating $250,000 worth of products to the NWA Food Bank including self and house-cleaning products.

