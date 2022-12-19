We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs, to make our community better and more.

That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. These are today’s good day shoutouts.

Our first shoutout is going to NWA Community Cohesion Project.

The organization’s mission is to make NWA a welcoming place for all by celebrating diversity. Watch as Jaclyn recaps the event including details on a fun Pringles activation.

Our next shoutout is going to graduates. There were several December graduation ceremonies over the weekend including the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

The university awarded a total of 708 degrees and certificates to graduates.

Courtesy of: UAFS

