A local coffee shop is partnering with an NBA superstar. Onyx Coffee Lab is teaming up with six-time NBA all-star Jimmy Butler. Butler and his coffee brand ‘BigFace’ have collaborated with Onyx to brew what’s called a ‘gesha’ coffee from Colombia. If you want this specialty coffee — you have to order it online.

Here’s a shoutout to some local kids who are getting into the holiday spirit — all while staying healthy. Checkout out all the fun the Little Sprouts Preschool program had during its winter holiday party at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Kids listened to stories, did crafts and even did yoga.

