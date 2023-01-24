We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

Our first shoutout is going to all the participants is the State Pinball Tournament that happened at Pinpoint in Fayetteville recently. It was the fist time that the IFPA event happened in Northwest Arkansas. We had some players and Tournament Director John Monkus join us a couple of weeks ago. The tournament went down over the the weekend and titles and prizes were handed out. We’ll keep following this story and see what these players can do at the national level.

Our next shoutout is going to a state park we all know and love…Devil’s Den! We all know our region is beautiful – but the secret’s out. According to travel website “Travel Lens,” Devils Den State Park ranks 10th most Instagrammed US park and ranks 11th among the USA’s most beautiful state parks. Travel Lens complied data from across social media and factored in the number of times words like “beautiful” and “stunning” were used to describe the parks.

We have a very special birthday shoutout to give today. Happy happy happy birthday to the Delco triplets. Teddy, Penelope, and Bradley are turning 6 today. Their mom says they watch KNWA every morning before school. Happy birthday!

We would love to give you a shoutout. Send your photos/videos to: pics@knwa.com and put Attn: Good Day NWA Shoutout in the subject line.