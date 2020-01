Arkansas Razorback legends Ron Brewer, Marvin Delph & Sidney Moncrief will reunite on Saturday, January 25 for “Game Day with the Triplets.” Proceeds from the exclusive event will benefit Coach Moncrief’s “We Are One” Diversity and Inclusion Initiative for Arkansas high school students.

Watch as Sidney Moncrief & Ron Brewer talk about Razorback basketball, why this initiative is so important and how you can get involved.

For tickets and information, click here.