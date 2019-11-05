Good Day NWA: Siloam Post 29 Hosts Veterans Day Parade

Each year the country gathers to honor those who have bravely fought for and served our country.

Watch as Jerry Cavness and J.W. Smith join Good Day NWA with details on an event where you can give back and say thank you to veterans.

Siloam Post 29 will host a Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 9. Starting at 9:30 a.m. you can join the parade route taking place in Siloam Springs from the Amory. The route will continue north on Broadway, west on University and end at the Masonic Lodge.

If you would like to enter a vehicle, float or band into the parade, click here to sign up.