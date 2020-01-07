Good Day NWA: Sing Along with “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

Social media’s favorite baby may not be a baby at all. Baby Yoda has exploded into the mainstream but it turns out pop culture may be wrong. Producer Jon Favreau created “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” series featuring the adorable little green creature known as “the child.” Favreau explained the timeline doesn’t match because The Mandalorian is set after “Return of the Jedi” and yoda died in the original trilogy. Favreau says fans will have to wait until Fall 2020 to find out the creature’s identity.

Here’s someone else who has exploded on social media: Lizzo She took to Twitter over the weekend to announce she’s quitting Twitter. The singer says she can’t handle the trolls on anymore. But, she says she’ll be back when she feels like it. The decision comes days after the “Truth Hurts” singer clapped back at someone who said her success was due to the obesity epidemic. Lizzo has dealt with negativity before. She told Billboard Magazine in 2019 that “I’ve always had to turn haters into congratulators.”

Many of us are immersed in our music “playlists” as we go about our day. A new show is set to premiere on KNWA about a woman who sees music come to life before her very eyes. The show is titled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” You can expect to see “New Amsterdam” and “This Is Us” returning the week of January 13. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will be part of the regular NBC lineup on Tuesdays starting in February.