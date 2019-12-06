Good Day NWA: Singing Men of Arkansas

Singing Men of Arkansas are doing their part to get us in the holiday spirit.

2019 marks the 10th year, for their “Home for Christmas” performance and Dave Leon provides us with details on when and where you can see them perform.

Plus, they give us a pitch-perfect a cappella rendition of “Winter Wonderland.”

Singing Men Of Arkansas Presents Home For Christmas.

Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Tikets Are Available at the Box Office, on the Day of the Perfromace

For tickets and additional information, click here.