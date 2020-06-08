Good Day NWA: Single Parent Scholarship Fund Accepts Applications

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is creating better, brighter futures for single parents and their children. Good Day NWA is joined by a couple folks who know first hand the impact of the organization.

Watch as Katie Marie Glenn and Christy Darby talk about the impact of the scholarships and how you can apply.

Single Parent Scholarship Fund Deadlines

Fall 2020: June 15

Spring 2021: October 15

Types of Scholarships include:

Traditional, Healthcare, Vocational, & Education

For more information about SPSF and to apply, click here.