Lace up you skates for an for an event to honor loved ones lost to cancer and to help fund local research.

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason visit with Sophie Fernando who has details on the Sk8 to Elimina8 Cancer event.

Sk8 to Elimina8 Cancer

Saturday, July 20

4:15 p.m.

Jones Center, Springdale

Registration: $25

Hosted by: Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation

