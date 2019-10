Parents we all want our kids to have a great smile.

Watch as Dr. Jeff Rhodes, CEO and Chief Smile Officer at Smile Shoppe joins Good Day NWA to talk about the importance of not only encouraging healthy dental habits, but also empowering kids to find their own superpowers.

Parents, see below for a fun opportunity for your kids to showcase their superpower.







Smile Shoppe has locations throughout NWA, to book an appointment for your child, click here.