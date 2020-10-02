Good Day NWA: SNL Preps for Return

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses a couple of Hot Topics!

The cast and crew of Saturday Night Live are preparing for their first live show since the Covid-19 pandemic. The show posted images on its social media account with the cast and this week’s host Chris Rock. Due to New York City’s Covid restrictions, tomorrow’s show will premiere in front of a limited studio audience. Megan Thee Stallion will serve as the musical guest.

It’s been a little over a month since the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. Here’s a first look at his final film, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ The movie, directed by George C. Wolfe, is an adaptation of August Wilson’s award-winning 1984 play of the same name. It’s set in Chicago in 1927. Boseman stars as a trumpet player named Levee alongside Viola Davis as the real-life singer and “mother of the blues” Ma Rainey. Davis and Denzel Washington are producers on the film. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” debuts in December on Netflix.

