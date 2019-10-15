Good Day NWA: Social Media Debates Color of Sneakers

It’s left brain vs. the right brain in another social media showdown. Sneakers are once again are at the center of a debate, social media is going crazy over the color of the vidoes above. Singer Lizzo posted “I see grey and teal but my whole team sees pink and white help.” Actor Will Smith also chimed in. The debate about the color of these shoes has been going on since they were first posted online in 2017. And before that, the dress debate took over the internet in 2015.

A Panera employee is out of a job after “leaking” a not-so-secret trade secret. The woman posted a quick clip filmed from behind the counter on the social media app Tik-Tok, showing her putting a frozen pack of Panera’s white cheddar mac and cheese into hot water. She pulls it out and empties the steaming bag into a bowl before she serves it, a move that is common in many restaurants. The clip earned nearly 950,000 likes on the app. But in another video, the user tearfully shared that she’d been fired from her job.

A Panera spokesperson told CNN the company doesn’t comment on personnel matters but assured that the meals are shipped frozen so they can leave out certain preservatives that don’t meet the company’s clean standards.

Lays is taking a beloved food pairing and morphing it into chip form

Frito-Lay announced its new grilled cheese and tomato soup chips.

The company describes the new snack as a “dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes.”

The chips are expected to hit grocery store shelves next Monday. The same day Lay’s is also planning to launch their “gotta have Lay’s” campaign. The contest will give customers a chance to win a year’s worth of Lay’s products.