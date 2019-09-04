Good Day NWA: Songwriter Summit Showcase

House of Songs, the international Songwriting non-profit, are set to host their Americana Fest Songwriter Summit Showcases in Northwest Arkansas on September 7 and 8.
The Americana Fest 2019 Songwriter Summitincludes Elles Bailey (UK), Judy Blank (NL), Dylan Earl(US), Jonathan Terrell (US), Jamie Freeman (UK), and Brandy Zdan (CA/US). The Northwest Arkansas Guest Writers include Aaron Smith, Corey Post (Statehouse Electric), Dana Louise, and Lauren Nicole Clare (The Allie Lauren Project).
Watch as Judy Blank and Elles Bailey premiere a new song, “Soldier On.”
The House of Songs: Songwriter Summit Showcase
- Saturday, September 7
- Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville
- 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday, September 8
- Bearded Goat, Fayetteville
- 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Tickets and information about the Songwriter Summit Showcase can be found here for the Bentonville location and here for the Fayetteville location.