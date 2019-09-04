Good Day NWA: Songwriter Summit Showcase

House of Songs, the international Songwriting non-profit, are set to host their Americana Fest Songwriter Summit Showcases in Northwest Arkansas on September 7 and 8.

The Americana Fest 2019 Songwriter Summitincludes Elles Bailey (UK), Judy Blank (NL), Dylan Earl(US), Jonathan Terrell (US), Jamie Freeman (UK), and Brandy Zdan (CA/US). The Northwest Arkansas Guest Writers include Aaron Smith, Corey Post (Statehouse Electric), Dana Louise, and Lauren Nicole Clare (The Allie Lauren Project).

Watch as Judy Blank and Elles Bailey premiere a new song, “Soldier On.”

The House of Songs: Songwriter Summit Showcase

Saturday, September 7

Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

Bearded Goat, Fayetteville

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.