Good Day NWA: Sony’s Spider-Verse Might Be Expanding

It looks like Sony’s Spider-Verse is expanding! We’re taking a look at today’s trending stories in Hot Topics!

Actress and Filmmaker Olivia Wilde may be directing a female-centered Marvel movie for Sony Pictures that will center on the comic-book character ‘Spider-Woman.’ Sony has not commented on the report. But Wilde seemed to feed into the speculation with her tweet of a single black spider emoji.

Two teachers in Georgia are jamming back into the school year with some serious enthusiasm. Callie Evans and Audri Williams created a rap to welcome their high school students to this unconventional school year. The song is a remake of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin’. They wrote the lyrics themselves and recruited the high school’s cheer team as back-up dancers. This is the 3rd year the two teachers have created a welcome rap. But this year, the message was about motivating students as they begin the new year with virtual learning.

Mariah Carey will be dropping a new album soon and it will include her greatest hits! The singer announced on Twitter That ‘The Rarities’ will be out on October 2. The album will feature 32 tracks. Some of them are new like a single featuring Lauryn Hill called “Save the Day.” which releases on Friday, August 21. The album will also include some of Carey’s hits like “Always Be My Baby” and “Hero.” Carey also has her memoir set to release on September 29.

Kyle MacLachlan and Ethan Hawke have reunited with their big screen “Hamlet” director for a new movie about Nikola Tesla. Watch as our Rick Damigella has the scoop.